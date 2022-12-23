 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Gland, Cipla, Sun Pharma top picks; too soon to decipher new COVID opportunity: Sanford Bernstein's Nithya Balasubramanian

Nikita Prasad
Dec 23, 2022 / 05:53 PM IST

China is a very different economy and its vaccination coverage is lower while infection rate is higher than India's, says Balasubramanian

Representative Image

Gland Pharmaceuticals, Cipla and Sun Pharma are the top picks from the pharma pack of stocks for Sanford Bernstein, said Director Nithya Balasubramanian in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18.

''Sun Pharma is moving away from the pack given their exposure to US specialty which seems to be doing well and Cipla is moving because of their complex generic pipeline in the US, where we see material opportunities to play out in the next few years,'' Balasubramanian told CNBC-TV18.

Also Read: For pharma, success in 2023 lies in 'simpler regulation, innovation mindset'

''Gland Pharma has corrected quite a bit. We think the market is unwilling to appreciate the resilience in the company's business model. Their B2B business affords a few luxuries such as slightly lesser price erosion and the ability to grow the base.'' she added.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show

However, according to Balasubramanian, it is still very soon to decipher that the re-surfacing COVID-19 concerns are an opportunity for pharma stocks.

''China is a very different economy and their vaccination coverage is lower, while infection rate is higher than India's. So as of now, it presents little opportunity to our generic players,'' said Balasubramanian.