F&O Manual: Nifty pulls back but traders remain cautious

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 27, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

The Nifty failed to sustain its attempts at a rebound twice in the past two weeks, making traders sceptical of the recovery. Sectoral indices were showing a mixed trend in the morning trade

India equity benchmarks climbed higher on March 27 morning on easing concerns over the crisis in the global banking sector and largely positive global cues. Some buying at lower levels also supported the recovery.

Traders, however, remain sceptical of the recovery as the market failed to sustain pullbacks in the previous week.

At 10.44 am, the Nifty was up 47.30 points, or 0.28 percent, at 16,992.30. Nifty futures rose 54.70 points, or 0.3 percent, to 17,009.75.

Among put options, maximum accumulation of writers was at 17,000. Heavy put writing was seen at 16,900, 16,950 and 16,850, which suggest underlying caution in the market. Call writers were also active at 17,000, as the level emerges as a battleground for the bears and the bulls.