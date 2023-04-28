 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Manual | Nifty build on gains from last session as traders push index higher

Shubham Raj
Apr 28, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST

The trend is positive, said analysts and traders. Some believe buying calls is the best strategy right now as the premium is very low and thus risk is limited.

FIIs have also increased their long positions in the last few days.

The market continued to build up on the previous day’s gains, thanks to a rush for PSU banks, auto and IT stocks. As of 11.30am, April 28, the Nifty 50 index climbed 28 points, or 0.16 percent, to 17,942.85.

Option data shows maximum Put writing has been seen at 17,900 strike, while most Call writing was seen at the 18,000 strike. This also marks the trading range for the day.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

