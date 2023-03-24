 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Finfluencer’ openly flouts norms, implies over 11,000% in a year

Asha Menon
Mar 25, 2023 / 12:30 PM IST

Md Nasir, with a following of over 4 lakh across various platforms, even advertises his WhatsApp channel where he offers trading calls

A financial influencer or finfluencer’s tweets, which imply assured returns, have started a Twitter war. Furu-busters (short for ‘fake guru busters’) who look to protect retail investors’ interests, have been calling on the market regulator to take action.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) rules prohibit algo sellers from influencing investors with any mention of future returns. But a large number of algo sellers bypass regulatory oversight by operating as software vendors, and the finfluencer has used a bridge platform that enables this.

Mohammed Nasir or Md Nasir, who has a following of 69,400 on Twitter and of 3.65 lakh on YouTube, has been advertising an algo that is “expected” to deliver weekly profits of around 10 percent. That translates to an annual return of more 11,800 per cent on weekly compounding. If we assume a simple 10 per cent return every week, that translates to an annual return of 520 per cent. For perspective, the Sensex has posted a 12-percent compound annual growth rate over the last 10 years.