 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

FDI flow strong, FPI inflows improving, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Shubham Raj
Feb 08, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also asserted that India’s external debt ratios are low by international standards.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, during bi-monthly monetary policy announcement on February 8, said that the foreign investment in India remains robust.

Das said that net foreign direct investment (FDI) flows remained strong at $22.3 billion during April-December 2022. Though it was a little lower compared to $24.8 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Even as foreign portfolio investment has been a cause of worry for the Indian market, Das believes the situation is improving.

“Foreign portfolio flows have shown signs of improvement with positive flows of $8.5 billion during July to February 6, led by equity flows,” he said, adding later that foreign portfolio flows are, however, negative during the financial year so far.