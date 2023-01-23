 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Explained: Why is Sebi’s ‘blocking funds’ proposal causing sleepless nights?

Asha Menon
Jan 23, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST

It could mean higher broking fees and a funding squeeze for smaller brokers. A similar system is already in place for the IPO market, where a person can subscribe to an issue through the ASBA route.

Under the new system proposed by Sebi, the client money stays in the custody of the client till settlement (Representative image)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is proposing a game-changing reform in the secondary market.

It has put out a consultation paper on allowing investor money to flow directly from his/her bank account to the secondary market, instead of from an account maintained by their stock brokers.

A similar system is already in place for the IPO market, where a person can subscribe to an issue through the Application Supported by Blocked Account (ASBA) route. Here, the money is forwarded to complete the order only if the person is allotted shares; otherwise, the money is freed up.

Also read: SAT sets aside Sebi's disgorgement order against NSE

Why is this proposal momentous? While it protects investors’ money from being misused by intermediaries, including stockbrokers, it could mean higher brokerage fee and the end of many small brokerages.

Brokerages stand to lose a big revenue stream and smaller brokerages may have to cough up extra funds to retain customers.