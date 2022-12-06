 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Expect Nifty to deliver 10-15% returns in the next one year: Rahul Jain, Edelweiss Wealth

Shubham Raj
Dec 06, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST

Sectors in which we are investing right now or we should look at, are banking, auto and auto ancillary, IT and capital goods.

Rahul Jain, President & Head, Personal Wealth, Edelweiss Wealth Management

Rahul Jain, President & Head, Personal Wealth, Edelweiss Wealth Management, believes the rally in the market is here to stay even though there might be short-term hiccups. Speaking to Moneycontrol, he highlighted four sectors to invest in and one to avoid. Edited excerpts:

How do you see the markets positioned now? What is your outlook?

We are constructive on the market. Overall, the outlook looks positive. It is always difficult to predict the short term. I think, predicting or giving assessment on the medium and long term looks easier, because the India story is fairly strong.

And I would say that it is driven by multiple factors. One is the robust domestic demand. We have been seeing prudence in terms of monetary policies as well. If you see the way our overall financial monetary policies have been working versus what we have seen globally, I think we are in a far better space in that sense. Apart from that, I think, the story of China+1 is playing out now, along with Europe+1.

Do you have any target for Nifty for the next one year?

I personally see Nifty going up by 10 to 15 percent in the next one year.