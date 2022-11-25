 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sensex in strong bull zone as 26 stocks trade above their 200 day moving average

Gaurav Sharma
Nov 25, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST

The rising Index, with a high number of constituents participating, confirms a bullish trend and sustainability of the Index at higher levels, say some experts. However, one fund manager says the data hides more than it reveals, given that the returns so far have been abysmal.

The BSE Sensex reached a fresh all-time high on November 24 when it kissed 62,412. The previous all-time high of 62,245 was achieved over a year ago, on October 19, 2021. Since then, the equity markets have faced a lot of upheaval, for a plethora of reasons.

However, off late, things have taken a turn for the better, and with the return of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), the strength of Indian markets has improved manifold. This can also be gauged from the fact that on November 24, of the 30 constituents in the BSE Sensex, 26 stocks were trading above their 200-day moving average (200 DMA). One stock was at its 200 DMA and only three stocks were trading below their 200 DMA.

Significance of the 200 DMA

The 200-day moving average is represented as a line on charts and represents the average price over the past 200 days (or 40 weeks). The moving average is commonly used in stock trading to determine the general market trend and can give traders a sense of whether the trend is up or down, while also identifying potential support or resistance areas. As long as a stock price remains above the 200-day DMA on the daily time frame, the stock is generally considered to be in an overall uptrend.

“This also acts as a support when the prices are above the DMA and resistance when the prices are below the DMA,” explained Divam Sharma, Founder, Green Portfolio.