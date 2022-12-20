 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Divestment: Markets are no longer counting on it as a fiscal cushion, trigger for stocks

Gaurav Sharma
Dec 20, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST

Out of the divestment target of Rs 65,000 crore set in this year’s budget, the Government was able to raise just Rs 28,383 crore to date

As we near the budget announcement for FY23-24, fresh interest is brewing around the divestment target that may be set for the next financial year and how much the government will be able to achieve during the current fiscal. There is still a long way to go for the government to even nearing the target announced in the budget for FY22-23.

The government has been setting its sights high when it comes to selling its stake in public sector companies but year after year has been falling short. For the current fiscal, the finance minister scaled down the target for divestment to Rs 65,000 crore, significantly lower than the previous year’s Rs 1,75,000 crore. Yet even this amount remains unachieved so far. In fact, the government has raised just Rs 28,383 crore to date as per data available on the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) website. Of this, close to Rs 20,500 crore came from the initial public offering of the Life Insurance Corporation of India alone.

In FY21-22, receipts from disinvestments were Rs 13,531 crore against the original target of Rs 1,50,000 crore (later revised to Rs 78,000 crore).

The problem is not only about achieving the disinvestment target. “We should actually have moderate targets and more focus should be on privatising,” DIPAM secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey had told Reuters in an interview in October.