 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Dilip Buildcon rises 4% on Rs 1,947.06 crore-order win

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

In the last nine months of FY23, the company has already received orders worth Rs 10,100 crore, and they are targeting order inflow of Rs 13,000-14,000 crore for the entire year.

Dilip Buildcon declared lowest bidder for Rs 1,947-crore project in Madhya Pradesh. (Representative image)

Shares of Dilip Buildcon rose nearly 4 percent on February 20 after the company bagged an order worth Rs 1,947.06 crore. At 9:20 am, shares of the construction and infrastructure company were trading at Rs 211.55, up 1.8 percent on the BSE.

In an announcement, the company stated that they received a letter of acceptance for a project from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit, Bhopal. The project will be undertaken by Dilip Buildcon Limited-Skyway Infraprojects Pvt Ltd (DBL-SIPL JV).

The completion period of the project is 24 months. It includes engineering, procurement, construction, testing commissioning, trial run, operation and maintenance of various components of Rewa-Bansagar Multi Villages Scheme (MVS), Rewa district, in a single package on a turnkey job basis, including trial run and operation & maintenance of the entire water supply scheme for 10 years.

Also Read:  Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here