Demerged entity will be retained in index, says NSE; big positive for RIL

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 26, 2023 / 06:52 PM IST

A demerged company will be retained in a Nifty index vis-a-vis the earlier practice of excluding it

Revising its methodology, National Stock Exchange has announced that a demerged company will be retained in a Nifty index vis-a-vis the earlier practice of excluding it.

"This is a big positive for Reliance Industries, which will be demerging Jio Financial Services soon. Had the methodology not changed, it could have led to $3 billion of outflow from the stock," said Abhilash Pagaria of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

As per the NSE press release, the decision to revise the methodology was on the basis of global practices and feedback received from the market participants.

