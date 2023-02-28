 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Decline in NBCC share price a reflection of slow pace of order inflow

Dipti Sharma
Feb 28, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST

“A reversal in price trend will be solely based on pick-up in awarding of orders and monetisation of real estate projects, which appears less likely at the current juncture,” warned Antu Thomas, senior research analyst at Geojit Financial Services.

NBCC (India) has been on a downtrend recently, with the share hitting Rs 26.70 in 2022 and currently trading at Rs 33.30. The scrip has fallen around 20 percent in the past three months, and is down 14 percent in the past one year.

It has formed a potential bottom between Rs 31 and 32 levels and if it manages to stay above this zone, it can inch higher with the first resistance at Rs 34.50 and the second at Rs 36.50, says Milan Vaishnav, founder and technical analyst, Gemstone Equity Research and ChatWizard FZE.

The state-owned company’s stock gained 3 percent on February 27 following the announcement that NBCC has bagged a project worth Rs 350 crore. It was named project management consultant for the complete planning, design, execution/construction of buildings and its services and other maintenance and upgradation works of existing buildings etc. under conventional/EPC contract mode as per scope of work for various buildings at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad.

The fact that this was the first order win in 2023 has created some nervousness among investors regarding the slow pace of order inflows. This has probably also been factored in the share price as is visible from the negative returns lately.