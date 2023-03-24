 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Debt MF changes negative for MFs, marginally positive for life insurers: CLSA

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST

With the amendments, there will be no tax arbitrage across debt instruments, whether they are bank deposits, debt MFs or life insurance savings products.

The long-term tax benefit for Debt Mutual Funds (MFs), if they invested less than 35 percent of their assets in equities, will be stripped off. Such mutual funds will now attract short-term capital gains tax, according to an amendment in the Finance Bill of 2023 passed in the Lok Sabha on March 24.

The benefit of indexation for long-term capital gains on such debt mutual funds will not be available for investments made on or after April 1, 2023, and they will be taxed at the income tax rate applicable to the investor.

Earlier, gains on investments in debt MFs for more than three years were subject to a long-term capital gains tax rate of 20 percent post-indexation. Indexation factors in inflation, which helps to lower taxes significantly.

With the amendments, there will be no tax arbitrage left across debt instruments, whether they are bank deposits, debt MFs or life insurance savings products. Some experts said hybrid funds could now become more attractive.