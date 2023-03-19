 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Why this investment veteran sees cost pressure on BFSI from both IT and banking

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 19, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

The market seems to have corrected quite a bit, with good valued opportunities showing up.

Arun Chulani, co-founder of First Water Capital Fund, believes that India is in a structural up-market for the long term.

"There are business cycles and there are market cycles, and it seems that black swans are no longer unexpected. If something major doesn't happen in a year, then it will be surprising," he says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

After recent turmoil in the US banking space, he believes that there will be an impact, because the BFSI sector contributes around 40 percent of the Indian IT sector revenues.

"The BFSI sector is likely to face cost pressure not only from the macro slowdown but also from within the banking sector. This will likely lead to contract re-negotiations as they look to trim costs," says Chulani, a chartered accountant and a seasoned investment professional with over 20 years of experience.