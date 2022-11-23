 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | This smallcase manager is more bullish on mid-caps and small-caps than bluechips

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 23, 2022 / 07:45 AM IST

Green Portfolio is positive on banking sector but is also closely watching the macro developments as this sector has a high correlation to the macro developments.

Divam Sharma is the Founder of Green Portfolio

"We are cautiously bullish going into 2023," Divam Sharma of Green Portfolio says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Rather than the bluechips, he sees more run up in the broader markets (midcaps and smallcaps) in 2023 considering the valuations.

The smallcase manager and co-founder of Green Portfolio with over 17 years of experience in investment management in stock markets likes traditional sectors like pharma, chemicals, capital goods, and auto components.

Manufacturing, PLI (production linked incentive), China Plus One, and Capex will be the theme that will make lots of wealth for investors in this decade, he believes.

Are you cautious about Indian macro set-up as we are going into next year?

We are taking cognisance of the key macro developments happening across the globe. As we enter 2023, we envisage the economy to witness lots of after effects of liquidity tightening, rise in interest rates, change in supply chain, change in risk appetite, reallocation of funds, geo political re-alignment and change in business strategies.