Daily Voice | This research head sees global funds rushing in for Indian equities in 2023

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 21, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

With the dollar peaking, and the chances of a US recession not low, global funds will want to allocate more to emerging markets. India should be at the top of their list.

Mark Matthews of Julius Baer looks upbeat when it comes to his outlook for the markets in 2023. With the dollar peaking, and the chances of a US recession not low, global funds would want to allocate more to emerging markets. India should be at the top of their list, he says in an interaction with Moneycontrol.

The head of research for Asia with around 27 years of journey in the banking and financial space believes India has solid structural growth. "China does not (have it) due to its ageing demographic, a weak property sector, and an increasingly heavy government hand," he says.

At Julius Baer, banks have been a preferred sector for some time as they are a proxy for economic growth, says Matthews. Excerpts from the discussion:

Do you think India will get the maximum of global emerging markets funds?

No. For that pool of money, there will be rotation from outperformers like India into the very depressed North Asian markets of Korea and Taiwan next year. They are highly cyclical markets, with big electronics weightings, but they have already priced in a US recession.

For the records, we put the odds of a US recession at 40 percent. So, if one does happen, they are fairly priced. If it doesn't, they are mispriced.