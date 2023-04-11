 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | This fund manager explains why Zomato is a perfect play on new age tech segment & rising consumerism in India

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:29 AM IST

Zomato is a disruptor in food business, albeit offering a win-win-win solution.

Sachin Shah of Emkay Investment

"We believe Zomato is a perfect play on a new age tech company and rising consumerism in India," Sachin Shah, Fund Manager at Emkay Investment Managers says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

In the Indian context, among the listed companies, he believes one of the companies, which has the potential to thrive over the next decade is Zomato. The company is a disruptor in the food business, albeit offering a win-win-win solution, he says.

With 18 years of experience in the portfolio management space with Emkay, he believes most of the large-cap Indian IT service companies are available at very reasonable valuations. The order book and revenue visibility are also quite decent at this point of time for most of the large IT companies, he adds.

Are you super bullish on new-age tech companies and is it the right time to take exposure to new-age tech companies?