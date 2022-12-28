 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | This equities expert predicts a balanced Budget with focus on higher capex, PLI schemes

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 28, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

The big headwind for the market in 2023 will be elevated volatility. This is on account of multiple factors most notably the central banks.

Unmesh Sharma of HDFC Securities

Unmesh Sharma of HDFC Securities believes that the first half of 2023 will see volatility due to multiple factors such as moves by central banks in their fight with inflation, concerns around recession, geopolitical tension, and the Covid crisis.

Within the EM (emerging markets) basket, the institutional equities head with more than 18 years of experience in the field of capital markets believes India finds itself in a much stronger position than the taper tantrum of 2013. "This is due to stronger domestic fundamentals and well capitalised banks and corporate sector. External vulnerabilities persist but are lower than 2013 and many EM peers," he says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

In the Union Budget 2023, Sharma believes the government should increase the capex by 20-25 percent with increased sectoral allocation and expansion of the PLI (production linked incentive) scheme to other sectors. "This would help ‘crowd-in’ the private sector capex as well."

Do you expect significant volatility in the market in January, especially during the quarterly earnings season and ahead Union Budget 2023?

Our view is that the first half of the year (CY 2023) will see volatility due to multiple factors including moves by the central banks in the fight against inflation, concerns around recession and news flow around geopolitics and the fight against Covid.

In this context, we believe that the Budget and the earnings season will add to the volatility but only by a tad. On the earnings season, we see earnings getting delivered in line with expectations or slightly disappointing. We believe that the market expectations of IT revenue growth, strong domestic urban demand and margin improvement may not be fully met.