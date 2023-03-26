 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | These 2 themes are JM Financial's Ashish Chaturmohta's picks for FY24

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 26, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

Real estate is an elephant and takes time to move. The sector has a lot of moving parts and it's better to stay away, says Chaturmohta, Fund Manager-PMS Strategy-Apex, JM Financial Services

Ashish Chaturmohta of JM Financial

Ashish Chaturmohta-Fund Manager-PMS Strategy- Apex at JM Financial Services thinks it is too early to say that the global banking crisis is over but Indian banks are in a much better position.

Chaturmohta says the financial year 2023-24, which begins on April 1, will be the year where things will start normalising and there is little chance of Nifty slipping to the lows of June 2022.

In an interview to Moneycontrol, he says manufacturing and capex is where we will deploy money and stay away from real estate. Edited excerpts:

After the recent Fed commentary, can it be concluded that the US central bank may announce one more hike and then take a pause in the face of the banking crisis? What is the major task for the Federal Reserve?