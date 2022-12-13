 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Speciality chemicals a suitable theme for 2023 given comfortable valuations, says Divam Sharma of Green Portfolio

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 13, 2022 / 07:42 AM IST

The year 2023 has certain novel challenges for equity markets. The first one being the newly enforced lockdowns in China which can lead to supply chain issues and another possible Covid surge.

Divam Sharma is the Founder of Green Portfolio

"It is not the right time to invest in IT stocks immediately based on the current fall since there remains a lot of uncertainty around multiple factors such as the macros, the order flows, and the recession in developed economies," Divam Sharma of Green Portfolio says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

But, he believes speciality chemicals is a suitable theme to bet on in 2023 since valuations are comfortable and India is likely to increase the market share in global chemical exports.

The Founder of Green Portfolio with more than 13 years of experience in investment management in stock markets says the major learnings from 2022 include the possibility of de-globalization or re-globalization, the idea of supply chain getting drastically readjusted and the idea around more favoured nations and less favoured nations for trade.

As we are going into 2023, what are the challenges for equity markets?

Secondly therein also lies a high probability of some developed countries going into recession, along with a slowdown of global growth which will impact exports. Lastly, a higher allocation towards debt can impact equities.