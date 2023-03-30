 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | Sanctum Wealth’s Hemang Kapasi reveals 2 themes to focus on in 2023, a likely lacklustre year for Nifty returns

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 30, 2023 / 06:48 AM IST

As the negative impact of rate hikes in compressed time is starting to surface in terms of banking stress, the record highs are looking a bit difficult for the index in the near term.

Hemang Kapasi of Sanctum Wealth

"As the negative impact of rate hikes in compressed time is starting to surface in terms of banking stress, the record highs are looking a bit difficult for the index in the near term," Hemang Kapasi, Head of Equities at Sanctum Wealth says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

He believes 2023 will be a lacklustre year for Nifty returns. "While the index may remain rangebound, there will be selective action in stocks that are well placed from earnings perspective," he says.

Hence, Hemang with over 16 years of experience in the equity market industry says one theme that's standing out, for now, is the capex theme, and another is consumer discretionary, which has been under pressure for some time now.

Do you think the worries have shifted from growth to banks now on the global front?