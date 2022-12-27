 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | Rate cut in H2 seems a low probability event, says this fund manager

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 27, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Budget has lost its relevance of single point big bang announcements. Government continues to focus on growth and reforms even outside the Budget. I expect the growth and reform led focus of the government to continue in upcoming budget.

Amit Nadekar of LIC Mutual Fund

"The possibility of interest rate cut in the second half of 2023 seems a low probability event unless Covid cases amplify out of government control or economic growth collapses below 5 percent levels," Amit Nadekar of LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

He feels markets are not completely out of woods yet.

Whether 2023 turns out to be a better year than 2022 may depend upon the shape of the demand curve and ability of corporates to crawl back the normalised operating margins which are hit today due to sharp rise in input plus logistics costs, says the Senior Equity Fund Manager with around two decades of experience in fund management and capital markets.

Do you expect interest rate to stay elevated in 2023 or is there any interest rate cut in second half of 2023?

Interest rate may remain elevated in 2023 as well. As per the current RBI glide path, CPI inflation is expected to come down to below 5 percent by mid-2023. We broadly agree with this inflation trajectory. RBI may adopt wait and watch approach to ensure that inflation consistently cools off below 4 percent.

Also, global central bank policies may also play a key role in shaping up off RBI policy. Given this backdrop, the possibility of rate cut in the second half of 2023 seems a low probability event unless Covid cases amplify out of government control or economic growth collapses below 5 percent levels (the possibility of which in our view is very low).