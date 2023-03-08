 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Why is this fund manager optimistic about building materials demand outlook?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 08, 2023 / 06:59 AM IST

We expect a softening of exports due to a slowdown in the global economy in the short term, says Anil Rego of Right Horizons PMS

Anil Rego of Right Horizons

“In the pharma space, we are bullish on companies available at reasonable valuations with CDMO segments since it supports pharmaceutical companies in the process of making medicines by providing services in the research and development stages, offering support in manufacturing, and providing formulating and finishing processes,” Anil Rego, Founder and Fund Manager at Right Horizons PMS says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Among others, the chartered financial analyst with more than 30 years of experience in financial markets is optimistic about the building materials demand outlook due to increased investment towards infrastructure, urbanisation, and a recovery in the housing and commercial real estate markets.

“The building material segment in India can be broken into paints, tiles, plastic pipes, wood panels, etc. These segments are anticipated to grow between 8 and 12 percent for the next five years due to urbanisation, real estate market recovery, and increased discretionary expenditure,” he said.

Do you see any kind of slowdown in earnings growth for the coming quarters?