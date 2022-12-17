 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Banks an excellent pick for earnings upgrade, but two sectors to see downgrades if recession appears, says this investment advisor

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 17, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST

Banks have come up strong with rising credit growth and much more robust balance sheets, and they will flourish in a rising interest rate environment.

Sonam Srivastava is the Founder of Wright Research

In case of a worldwide recessionary environment, sectors whose earnings are linked more to the global market, like Pharma and IT, will be impacted and see downgrades, Sonam Srivastava of Wright Research says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

But, she believes banks are an excellent pick for an earnings upgrade in a rising interest rate environment even though the Bank Nifty is, in fact, the most heated sectoral index at the current junction.

In addition, "domestic capital goods and manufacturing are still seeing upgrades as the capex cycle remains robust, and they continue to benefit from PLI (production linked incentive) schemes. So we could see good numbers there as well," says the co-founder with over nine years of experience in quantitative research and portfolio management.

Do you think the market is overvalued or is still worried about expected Fed rate hikes?

Our market has been the most robust over the last year and is at a much higher valuation multiple than many emerging markets. For example, the valuation ratio for the Nifty is running at a 134 percent premium. But we are not in the overheated zone if you look at the PE ratio compared to historical values.

