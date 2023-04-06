 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dabur declines as Q4 updates disappoints Street

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

The FMCG major said it will report mid-single-digit revenue growth in Q4 FY23. It also increased spends on its brands, leading to pressure on the operating margin, which is expected to be lower by 200-250 basis points from the year-ago period

The demand trajectory across both urban and rural markets in India has shown a slight improvement sequentially, although it falls short of a full recovery, said Dabur in an exchange filing

Dabur India shares fell over 2.5 percent in the morning trade on April 6 after the company said it will report mid-single-digit revenue growth in Q4 FY23, indicating no significant improvement from the previous few quarters. The company had clocked 3.5 percent topline growth in Q3 and 6 percent in Q2.

The FMCG major has also increased spends on its brands, leading to pressure on the operating margin, which is expected to be lower by 200-250 basis points compared to Q4 FY22 margin of 18 percent. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

At 10:15 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 534.40 on the NSE, down 2.49 percent. The stock has been sideways over the past one year, down by 1.8 percent.

