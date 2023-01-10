 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Corporate earnings will have to justify the valuations, says Motilal Oswal's Raamdeo Agrawal

Nickey Mirchandani
Jan 10, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST

The Motilal Oswal Financial Services chairman says he stays away from ‘unduly expensive’ stocks and prefers the IT space, especially the midcap stocks because of reasonable valuations

Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Notwithstanding concerns about a looming recession, energy prices, the Ukraine war, and more, the one thing that’s been keeping investors and wealth managers up at night is the expensive valuation of Indian equities compared to emerging markets.

In an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol, Motilal Oswal Financial Services chairman Raamdeo Agrawal said that corporate earnings will have to justify equity valuations and a 15-17 percent bump in earnings will arouse the bulls, while if it’s 10 percent or less, the markets would be range-bound.

Agrawal said he steers clear of the unduly expensive stock. He prefers the IT space, especially the midcap IT stocks because of reasonable valuations.

According to him, if the valuations are too high even the promoter community might sell stock, which may lead to further correction in the market. Promoters hold a big chunk of the stock markets. Following are the edited excerpts of the interview:

In 2022, Indian markets outperformed in the teeth of global headwinds like high inflation, a strong dollar and interest rate hikes. How different would 2023 be?

You just laid out all the uncertainties of 2022. So there is no one factor. Looks like 2023 will have some of these things, while some might reverse. It is very tough to think through what will happen in the next 12 months. For example, the Ukraine war was not part of the deal when 2022 started. Much can happen in the global economy in 12 months. Will there be a recession? What will happen to energy prices? How about Ukraine? China? All these things will have a huge impact.