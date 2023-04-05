 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Contrarian Calls | Tech Mahindra's management rejig stirs analysts' optimism despite weak price action

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Apr 05, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST

Despite concerns over underperformance in near term, a management rejig at Tech Mahindra gave way for some positive views from analysts.

After a subdued performance in February, the domestic equity market went into standstill mode in March. The sudden collapse of three US banks along with the crisis at the storied Credit Suisse triggered alarm among investors over the health of the global banking system, pushing them away from risky asset classes like equities.

On top of that, relentless selling by foreign institutional investors kept the market in a narrow range through the month. Lack of positive domestic cues only added to the negative sentiment. The quantum of contrarian calls also remained muted for March due to an absence of stock-specific cues. A contrarian call is when an analyst recommends buying a stock although its price is falling, or the other way round.

Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints and Tata Steel were among the few stocks that saw some divergence between price action and analyst action through March even amid high volatility.