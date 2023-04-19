 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Comparisons between 2008 financial crisis and SVB collapse superficial, says Howard Marks

Shubham Raj
Apr 19, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

The 76-year-old finds baffling the SVB management’s decision to put about half of its deposits in hold-till-maturity bonds having 'pitifully' low yields. 'How could anyone have thought rates that low were more likely to hold steady or fall than rise,' says Marks

SVB, which catered mostly to startups and venture capitalists in the US, collapsed in March 2023.

Howard Marks, the fabled distressed asset investor, has said the comparison between the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and a few others in the US to the banking sector's woes during the 2008 financial crisis is unwarranted.

In his latest memo to his clients, the co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management wrote that most problems that plagued SVB were peculiar to it and may not be applicable to the entire banking industry.

“I think the similarities between 2008 and 2023 are limited to the mere fact that, in both instances, problems existed at a few financial institutions,” said Marks. “I find the common elements mostly superficial.”

SVB, which catered mostly to startups and venture capitalists in the US, collapsed in March 2023 following a bank run within days that led to a liquidity crisis at the lender. This was followed by two more bank failures in the US and the forced sale of Credit Suisse to rival UBS in Switzerland.