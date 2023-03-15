Cipla shares gain as co to sell majority stake in Uganda subsidiary

Shares of pharmaceutical major Cipla edged higher on March 15 as the company announced plans to sell a 51.18 percent majority stake held in its Uganda-based subsidiary, Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited (CQCIL), to Africa Capitalworks SSA.

With the stake sale, which will be priced at $25-30 million CQCIL will cease to be a subsidiary of Cipla.

CQCIL contributed 2.57 percent or $75.21 million of Cipla's total consolidated revenue and had a net worth of $44.08 million in FY22.

At 11.02am, shares of Cipla were trading at Rs 881.30 on the National Stock Exchange, up 1.06 percent. With the gains in today's session, the stock also snapped its three-day losing streak.

Vaibhavi Ranjan