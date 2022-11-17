Bulk Deals | BOFA, Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale pick 2.79% stake in Paytm; Mala Gopal Gaonkar sells Rs 1,009 crore Nykaa shares

Foreign portfolio investors BOFA Securities Europe, Morgan Stanley, and Societe Generale have picked 2.79 percent equity stake in One 97 Communications, the operator of digital payments platform Paytm, on November 17.

BOFA Securities Europe SA has acquired 50.26 lakh shares in the Paytm operator, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore PTE bought 60.03 lakh shares, and Societe Generale - ODI purchased 70.85 lakh shares via open market transactions, as per the bulk deals data available on exchanges.

They bought these shares at an average price of Rs 555 per share and their total buying price stood at Rs 1,005 crore

However, foreign investor SVF India Holdings (Cayman) offloaded 2.93 crore shares in Paytm at an average price of Rs 555.67 per share, which are worth Rs 1,630.89 crore. SVF, as of September 2022, held 11.32 crore shares or 17.45 percent stake in Paytm.

Paytm shares have been under pressure, falling more than 10 percent on Thursday to Rs 539.80. The stock corrected 36 percent from its August-high. The lock-in one year period for pre-IPO investors ended recently.

Among other deals, investor Mala Gopal Gaonkar sold Rs 1,009 crore worth shares in Nykaa Fashion operator FSN E-Commerce Ventures via open market transaction.

As per the bulk deals data, Gaonkar offloaded 5.75 crore shares at an average price of Rs 175.48 per share. However, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 1.7 crore equity shares in Nykaa at an average price of Rs 175.25 per share. FSN shares gained half a percent on November 17 to close at Rs 185.55 after too much volatility. Alstone Textiles has been seeing lot of shares transactions for several days now, with sellers being Paschim Finance and Chit Fund, and Victory Software. Paschim Finance and Chit Fund sold further 1.15 lakh shares in Alstone Textiles at an average price of Rs 286.15 per share, and Victory Software offloaded further 85,000 shares at an average price of Rs 286.1 per share.

Sunil Shankar Matkar

READ MORE