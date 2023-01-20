 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Railways, water and power transmission to be key focus areas

Dipti Sharma
Jan 20, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST

Indian Railways takes up about 15 percent of the capital expenditure in the Union Budget, while Power transmission accounts for 12 percent. The outlay for the Jal Jeevan Mission piped water initiative is expected to increase.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present Budget 2023

With the Union Budget just around the corner, expectations around the event have snowballed.

Priyankar Biswas, vice president and equity analyst at Nomura, expects public capital expenditure to pick up in the railway, water, and power transmission sectors.

Railways

“We expect that spends on Railways and the Jal Jeevan Mission will remain steady, and considering the inflation factor, the allocation could even go up materially,” said Biswas.

Indian Railways takes up about 15 percent of the capital expenditure by the Government in the Union Budget, Amit Anwani, research analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher, pointed out. He believes that the upcoming Budget would include a 12-15 percent YoY rise in railway-related capex. The broader focus of the government would be on revamping the rail network, rail electrification, station redevelopment, and Vande Bharat trains, he added.

