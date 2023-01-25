 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Budget 2023: FMCG industry wants Bharat to spend more to bring back volumes

Shailaja Mohapatra
Jan 25, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST

Improving margins by bringing back volumes is India Inc’s top priority. To achieve that, policymakers need to ensure more disposable incomes.

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies faced a series of googlies in the year gone by.

Right about the time consumer spending was recovering from COVID-induced lockdowns, high commodity prices, spurred by the Ukraine-Russia war, rammed them head on.

Then, inflation reared its ugly head. Rural spending and non-food categories took a hit as India struggled to keep up with soaring prices. The consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation remained above the Reserve Bank of India's 6 percent target for 10 consecutive months.

Meanwhile, for FMCG companies, the top-line growth continued. They passed on raw material inflation by taking calibrated price hikes over a few quarters. According to NielsenIQ, the industry in value terms grew 10.9 percent year-on-year and 8.9 percent YoY over the past two quarters.