Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang sees favourable risk-reward in pharma

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 20, 2023 / 06:40 PM IST

Pharma companies are likely to experience a recovery in margins, thanks to the easing of raw material costs and a reduction in price erosion in the US market.

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities believes the risk-reward ratio for pharmaceutical companies in its coverage has turned favourable, largely due to the deep discounts in their valuations, along with expectations of a margin recovery in the sector.

Despite the challenges faced by the pharma industry in FY22-23, such as slowdown in growth, price erosion, and increased FDA scrutiny following Covid, Nirmal Bang believes the sector is poised for a rebound.

Factors such as rising raw material costs and a higher Covid base were key contributors to the sharp correction experienced by the sector in FY22-23.

On the cusp of a turnaround