Brief respite for oil marketers may end soon, Budget 2023 unlikely to help

Asha Menon
Jan 31, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST

Crude price may increase again and the companies may not be allowed to raise retail prices as elections loom 

In 2022, although toplines of all the three PSU OMCs improved considerably, their profits weakened significantly. (Photo by Engin Akyurt/Pexels)

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) had to bear heavy losses in 2022 because crude prices were elevated, but retail prices weren’t allowed to go up as the government tried to keep inflation in check.

Petrol and diesel prices were deregulated in 2010 and 2014. Unofficially, the government expects OMCs to keep prices low when needed and it can influence pricing through its nominees on OMC boards, said an industry expert who did not want to be named.

OMCs reported losses of around Rs 27,000 crore in the first half of FY23. Under-recoveries from the sale of diesel and petrol have been estimated to be around Rs 1.1 lakh crore over the same period, but profit from other products such as aviation turbine fuel (ATF) furnace oil and naphtha seems to have helped.