Be Patient: Jefferies sees regulatory snags as buying opportunity in hospital stocks

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Apr 06, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST

Despite near-term jitters, hospital operators are undertaking massive capex, not just to expand their offerings but also to add more beds and improve occupancy.

Global research and broking firm Jefferies maintains a bullish outlook on India's healthcare sector and sees the weakness in hospital stocks due to regulatory concerns as a lucrative buying opportunity. The firm's bullishness for the sector is backed by strong demand drivers that are expected to aid growth for hospitals.

Recent news reports revealed that Gurugram authorities have asked three hospitals — Medanta, Fortis, and Artemis — to reserve 20 percent of their beds for the economically weaker section (EWS) and below poverty line (BPL) patients. Such patients with billing below Rs 5 lakh will be treated free of cost, while those with a bill of Rs 5-10 lakh will be charged 10 percent of the amount. Those with bills above Rs 10 lakh will be asked to pay 30 percent of the bill.

This regulatory change caused a sell-off in hospital stocks, especially those with greater exposure to Gurugram, such as Global Health, the Medanta hospital chain operator. Shares of Global Health, the company with the maximum exposure to the Gurugram market, have nosedived 8.39 percent thus far in April.

Other hospital stocks, such as Fortis Healthcare, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, and Max Healthcare have shed around 2 percent each this month. These stocks are better placed than Global Health largely due to their limited or lack of exposure to the Gurugram market.