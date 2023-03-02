 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Auto: Exports under pressure, the Street says production cut 'already factored in', 'rational'

Asha Menon
Mar 02, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST

The two-wheeler maker has exposure to geographies that are in economic and political turmoil 

Bajaj Platina is among the three models that the auto major exports.

Bajaj Auto’s exports have been under pressure for a few months now. Shipments fell 39 percent year-on-year in December 2022, 47 percent in January 2023 and 38 percent in February 2023.

The company’s exports for the three months were 132,931 units, 112,725 units and 126,935 units respectively. This dragged down total production volumes to around 280,000, which is nearly half the capacity Bajaj Auto has of approximately 550,000 units a month.

What is going wrong?