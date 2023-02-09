 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Analyst Call Tracker: How Infosys bucked the pessimistic outlook for IT cos

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 09, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Infosys had revised its revenue guidance for FY23 to 16-16.5% from 15-16% earlier.

Four large-cap information technology companies were a part of the list of stocks that analysts on the Street were most pessimistic about in January, as per Bloomberg's Analyst Call Tracker. The only missing piece on the list was industry major Infosys as the stock managed to capture optimism from analysts and bucked the negative outlook expected for the rest of the IT pack.

"Even though the quarterly results of all five large-cap IT companies were not much ahead of the Street's estimate, Infosys still managed to attract investor confidence, primarily due to the upward revision in its revenue guidance for the current financial year (Apr-Mar)," said Sham Chandak, head of institutional broking, Wilson Financial Services.

Also read: Hindalco tops optimism as China reopens, financials remain Street's top sectoral pick

The Bengaluru-based software major had not just topped the Street's expectations on the revenue front in Oct-Dec, but also surprised investors by raising its revenue growth guidance for the current financial year (Apr-Mar) to 16-16.5% from the earlier 15-16%.