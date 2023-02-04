Sebi on Adani share price movement: Observed unusual price movement, committed to ensure market integrity

Market regulator Sebi on February 4 said it has observed unusual price movement in the shares of a conglomerate, referring to the embattled Adani group.

The regulator said in all specific entity related matters, if any information comes to Sebi’s notice, the same will be examined and after due examination, appropriate action will be taken.

Sebi’s statement comes shortly after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a statement on the Adani group crisis.

"During the past week, unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate has been observed," Sebi said.

