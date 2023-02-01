Adani calls off FPO amid Hindenburg battle: Timeline of events

Hindenburg Research has accused Adani of stock manipulation and accounting fraud

Adani Enterprises, the flagship of multi-billion dollar conglomerate Adani Group, on February 1 called off the Rs 20,000 crore follow-on-public offer (FPO) that was launched last week. The company, which is battling allegations of "stock market manipulation" and "accounting fraud" levelled by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, said it would return the money to those who invested in the FPO.

Here's a timeline of the event:

January 24: Hindenburg released its report, claiming that the charges pressed by it are based upon research spanning around two years. Apart from accusing Adani Group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud, it said five of the conglomerate's seven listed entities have reported current ratios - a measure of liquid assets minus near-term liabilities - below 1. This, the short-seller said, suggested "a heightened short-term liquidity risk".

January 25: A day after Hindenburg released its report, Adani Group entities faced a bloodbath in the stock market. They cumulative lost Rs 97,000 crore.

January 27: The FPO was launched amid a rapid sell-off in Adani portfolio companies' shares. The offer received a muted response and was subscribed only 0.01 times on Day 1. By end of the day, Gautam Adani, the conglomerate's chairman, had lost Rs 4.17 crore of wealth due to the sell-off that was triggered by the Hindenburg report.

January 29: Adani released a 413-page rebuttal to the charges levelled by Hindenburg, calling them "false", and "misleading" and equating them to an "attack on Indian institutions".

January 30: In a boost to the FPO on its second day, Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company (IHC) invested $400 million in Adani Enterprises. Meanwhile, Hindenburg, while responding to Adani Group's 413-page rebuttal, said none of the queries it had raised have been effectively answered.

January 31: Despite a weak start, the FPO was fully subscribed on its third day, with a push from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS), who subscribed the offer 3.26 times their quota.

February 1

- Adani Group entities continued to bleed at the markets, with Adani Enterprises tumbling by around 28 percent, and Adani Ports by 19 percent. Cumulative, the group lost more than Rs 7 lakh crore of their combined market capitalisation in the last five trading sessions.

- This was followed by a Reuters report that claimed that market regulator SEBI is looking into the allegations levelled by Hindenburg against Adani Group.