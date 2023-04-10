 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Power surges 3% after new thermal unit at Godda goes on stream

Moneycontrol News
Apr 10, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

Adani Power has started supplying Bangladesh with 748 MW of power from this plant at Godda, Jharkhand.

Shares of Adani Power gained 3 percent on April 10 after the company announced the commissioning of its first 800-MW ultra-super-critical thermal power generation unit at Godda in Jharkhand.

At 10:51am, shares of the power company traded 1.4 percent higher at Rs 194.85 on the BSE.

The company has started supplying 748 MW of power to Bangladesh from this plant, Adani Power said. “The Godda Power Plant is a strategic asset in the India-Bangladesh’s long-standing relationship,” said Adani Power chief executive SB Khyalia in an exchange filing.

