$125 million gone: Sebi bans former owners of Chandamama from capital market for a year

Asha Menon
Dec 20, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST

The market regulator has found that the directors of Geodesic Ltd, former owners of the children’s magazine, siphoned off FCCB funds

The forensic audit revealed a web of companies that were created to funnel money to various parties. (Photo by Karolina Grabowska/Pexels)

Chandamama was once a favourite children’s monthly magazine, which told stories of moral values and mythologies.

Now it can tell a different kind of story—on how to make $125 million vanish.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) passed an order on December 19, which has effectively banned the magazine’s former owners from the securities market for a year, for siphoning off $125 million raised through foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs).

The order has restrained “the Notice nos. 1 (Pankaj Kumar, Chairman, and Director of Geodesic Limited), 2 (Prashant Mulekar, Director and Compliance Officer of Geodesic Limited) and 3 (Kiran Kulkarni, Managing Director of Geodesic Limited) from accessing the securities market and further prohibit them from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner, for a period of one (01) year from the date of this order”.

Chandamama India Ltd was one of the five subsidiaries of Geodesic Ltd, and the publishing company was placed for sale by the Bombay High Court when it ordered the liquidation of Geodesic Ltd about ten years ago.