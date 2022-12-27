 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra CIE shares jump over 3% as Motilal Oswal indicates a 15% upside

Moneycontrol News
Dec 27, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST

Automotive component manufacturer Mahindra CIE gained over 3 percent intraday over the board’s decision to sell off its German CV forging operational segment.

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes this is a step in the right direction and has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360. This indicates an upside of 15 percent from Monday's close of Rs 313.

Motilal Oswal believes that the sale of the German forging operations - housed in Mahindra Forgings Europe AG MFE - will help it improve its consolidated financials. The German operations have consistently been in the red with the cumulative losses rising to a €22.6 million over 2018-21.

The brokerage house also believes that the sale of the German business will help the company step up its focus on the light vehicle industry, which is rapidly leaning towards a EV transition. In its report, Motilal Oswal pointed out that the sale of the German operations will reduce the net debt by Rs 440 crore from the Rs 680 crore this fiscal.

“Assuming this transaction goes through, our CY23/CY24 consolidated revenue/EBITDA/PAT will see a downgrade of 16 percent/7 percent/3 percent, whereas EBITDA margins will be higher by 160 basis points to 14.7 percent in CY23E. Also, consolidated RoE will see substantial improvement, though benefit will depend on sale consideration.” the brokerage house said in its report.