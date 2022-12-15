 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra CEO Anish Shah sees US entry for new electric vehicles at least five years away

Dec 15, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST

"I don't see us launching in the U.S. in the next five years," Anish Shah, Mahindra's CEO and managing director, said Tuesday in an interview.

Mahindra and Mahindra, one of India's oldest automakers, aims to sell its new family of electric SUVs around the globe, but an entry into the U.S. market won't happen until later in the decade, the chief executive told Reuters.

A U.S. market entry "could likely be longer than five years because we have to win in some of our key markets first," including Europe, he added.

Shah said Mahindra, as part of its long-range strategy, is considering whether to build vehicles in North America, to take advantage of incentives built into the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

"We will have to think about manufacturing closer to some of the major markets that is something we will look at," Shah said. "But this is still far off."

The company on Wednesday announced plans to build a $1.2 billion EV plant in Pune, near its Mumbai headquarters.