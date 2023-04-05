 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Magenta Mobility raises $22 million from bp, Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST

Electric mobility solutions provider Magenta on Wednesday said it has closed a Series A1 funding round with USD 22 million equity investment from the UK-headquartered bp and Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure-managed investment fund.

The company plans to deploy the freshly raised capital in fleet and geographical expansion besides investing a part of the funds in technology-build as it focuses on 'sustainable and profitable' growth, Maxson Lewis, Founder and Managing Director, Magenta Mobility said.

Besides, as part of this investment, bp's joint venture with Reliance--Jio-bp-- will be the exclusive EV charging partner for Magenta Mobility's fleet, he said.

Seed-funded by HPCL, the Pune-based company has 750 electric vehicles operating in the last-mile delivery space across seven cities- Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Mysuru and Noida - catering to some of the leading e-commerce, food and online delivery players in the country.