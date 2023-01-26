Made-in-India battle royale game Indus starts pre-registrations on Android; iOS to follow soon

Pune-based game development firm SuperGaming has started pre-registrations for its upcoming made-in-India battle royale title Indus on Google Play Store for Android users, the company said on January 26. Pre-registrations for iOS and iPadOS users are expected to follow soon.

These announcements were made as SuperGaming unveiled the first gameplay trailer for Indus, as the country marks its 74th Republic Day. People who pre-register for the game will get exclusive perks, it said.

The game, which is heavily inspired by Indian culture and mythology, features the Indus Valley civilisation as the backdrop of the story and is set in ‘Indo-Futurism,’ which the company describes as a futuristic world that is “unapologetically Indian in its exploration and representation of science fiction.”

This is the most ambitious title for the startup, which previously developed games such as the multiplayer shooter title MaskGun, which claims to have clocked over 65 million players since its inception, and social deduction title Silly Royale, which claims to have registered over 20 million players.

Moneycontrol News