Macrotech Developers to deliver 11,000 flats in FY23: MD & CEO Abhishek Lodha

Feb 12, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST

The company is developing around 12,000 apartments across these four projects.

Realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd will deliver around 11,000 flats this fiscal as against 7,000 units in the previous year as it has ramped up construction work across all projects, its MD and CEO Abhishek Lodha said.

Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers, which is one of the leading real estate firms in the country, markets its properties under the Lodha brand. In an interview with PTI, Lodha said sentiment in the housing market remains strong.

"We continue to see strength in sales despite hike in interest rates on home loans," he said when asked whether there has been any slowdown in demand after the festive October-December quarter.

On business performance in the March quarter, Lodha said the company has been clocking quarterly sales of around Rs 3,000 crore and expressed confidence of achieving that number this quarter as well.