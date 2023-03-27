 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Luxury realty market on fire with amendments to Section 54 and 54F set to kick in on April 1

Vandana Ramnani
Mar 27, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

Budget 2023 has capped the deduction on capital gains on investments in residential property, available under the two sections, at Rs 10 crore. 

With just a few days to go for amendments to Section 54 and 54 F to take effect, there’s been a rush among high networth individuals to utilise the avenue to reduce their capital gains tax liability. Real estate consultants point out that in terms of growth, the registration of properties worth more than Rs 5 crore and above in Mumbai increased by 29 percent year-on-year in February 2023.

Real estate experts say that there will be a flurry of high-end luxury deals getting registered in the next few days as more HNIs reinvest proceeds to purchase luxury properties before April 1 as from that day onwards the long-term capital taxes exemption towards buying residential units will be capped at ₹10 crore. The March registration data is not yet out.

It should be noted that the government on February 1 imposed a limit of Rs 10 crore for deduction on long-term capital gains tax for reinvestment in residential properties under Section 54 and 54F of the Income Tax Act. No limit existed earlier. The new provision, according to the memorandum to the Finance Bill, seeks to prevent huge deductions claimed by high-networth assessees after buying high-end luxury houses.

The share of property registrations in Mumbai increased from 4 percent in February 2022 to 6 percent in February 2023. In terms of growth, the registration of properties worth Rs 5 crore and above increased by 29 percent year-on-year in February 2023. It should also be noted that the share in January 2022 was 4 percent and in January 2023 it was 5 percent, data collated by Knight Frank Research showed.