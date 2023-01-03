LTIMindtree sees first big exit post merger, Markets President Venugopal Lambu resigns

Venugopal Lambu, a whole-time director and Markets President has resigned from LTIMindtree, the company said on January 3. This is the first big exit from the company following the merger, and LTIMindtree said that Lambu has resigned to pursue opportunities outside the company.

“...we hereby inform you that Mr. Venugopal Lambu (DIN:08840898) has resigned from the position of Whole-time Director & President, Markets II, to pursue opportunities outside the Company. His resignation has been accepted and his last working day will be January 10, 2023,” LTIMindtree informed the stock exchanges in a filing.

Lambu joined Mindtree from Cognizant as President of Global Markets in August 2020. Following the merger of L&T Infotech and Mindtree in November 2022, Sudhir Chaturvedi and Venu Lambu were both designated as President-Markets.

At Mindtree, the company said he was responsible for formulating strategic direction and accelerating digital initiatives for clients.

Prior to Cognizant, he also worked at HCLTech.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering from the University of Mysore and a General Management Certification from London Business School.

LTIMindtree began operating as a merged entity on November 14, and began trading on the bourses on December 5. Following the merger, the management had said this was India’s fifth-largest IT provider by market capitalisation and sixth-largest by revenue. Debashis Chatterjee, the CEO of LTIMindtree, had said the focus of the combined entity will be on cross-selling and upselling. Chatterjee also previously worked at Cognizant, and Lambu moved to the company a few months after Chatterjee took over as CEO.

Haripriya Suresh

