L&T builds India's first 3D-printed concrete public structure for Rs 23 lakh

Souptik Datta
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST

The company said the technology can be used to lower costs only when a large volume is to be constructed.

Two years after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated India's first 3D-printed house at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras campus to boost affordable housing across the country, Larsen & Toubro is close to completing construction of India's first public building in Bengaluru, using 3D-printing technology.

The building, a post office sprawled over 1,100 square feet, is being 3D-printed at a cost of Rs 23 lakh over 45 days. Although the technology cuts the construction time by 30-40 percent, the cost remains almost the same as for single projects, the company said.

"The technology has been approved by the Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council and the structural design has been approved by IIT Madras," MV Satish, senior executive vice president (buildings) at Larsen & Toubro, told Moneycontrol.

3D printing construction ongoing. (Credit: Souptik Datta)