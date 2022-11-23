 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Liquor price to go up in Kerala

Reuters
Nov 23, 2022 / 06:33 PM IST

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, took a decision to forgo the five per cent Turnover Tax (ToT) levied on distilleries which are manufacturing and selling foreign liquor within the state.

The retail price of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) is all set to increase in Kerala as the state government on Wednesday decided to raise the sales tax on liquor by four per cent.

It also decided to increase the Sales Tax on foreign liquor, levied under the Kerala General Sales Tax Act, 1963, by four per cent.

A CMO statement here said it also gave nod to the Kerala State Beverages Corporation to increase its warehouse margin by one per cent.

"Currently, there will be no change in the price of foreign liquor procured from the Corporation distilleries..." the statement said.

The price of foreign liquor will be increased by two per cent for customers.